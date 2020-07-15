Dickey’s Barbecue Pit announced it is commemorating those who protect and serve communities across the nation with the launch of its new First Responder Tribute cups. A portion of proceeds from sales of the new 32-ounce limited-edition collectible Big Yellow cups will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment — helmets, shields, respiratory masks — and overall support for local first responders.
“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and The Dickey Foundation are proud supporters of our local heroes,” Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc, said in a Tuesday press release. “Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup is iconic, just like first responders are icons in our communities. We look forward to honoring those that work to keep us safe through our First Responder Tribute Cups and Community Heroes Campaign.”
Big Yellow Tribute cups are available now until Sept. 30. The restaurant chain is also holding Dickey’s Community Heroes Campaign Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, when community members can post a photo to their personal Facebook or Instagram profile of the person they wish to nominate; use hashtags #MyHero and #DickeysBarbecuePit and follow and tag Dickey’s Facebook or Instagram page and the nominee. More information: dickeys.com.
Downtown Caldwell wants to preserve and recognize your favorite memories around Indian Creek Plaza through a brick-buying campaign, which will also help fund future events in downtown Caldwell, according to a press release. Bricks will be installed at Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell on Kimball Street. What is your favorite memory — ice skating on the ribbon, walking through Winter Wonderland, seeing Indian Creek day-lighted? The fundraising campaign closes July 20. Bricks are planned to be installed by November. More information: indiancreekplaza.com/plaza-bricks.
Dolphin Dunk for Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County: Every summer, toy dolphins are dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs and put to the race as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County. The money raised by "adopting" dolphins ($3 each) this year will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, the website stated. On Aug. 9 the dolphins will be dropped into the quarter-mile long Endless River, and the first three across the finish line will win prizes. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., Rider & Rolling Thunder opens for headliner Jocelyn & Chris. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Online — History Happy Hour: Preserving Your Photos and More, 5:30 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/events-programs/.
Online — A Night of Translation with Clyde Moneyhun, 6:30 p.m., theCabinIdaho.org.
Online — Flourish Networking for Women via Zoom, 6:30 p.m. Find tickets at eventbrite.com.
Meridian — Live on the Patio, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.