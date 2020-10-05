COVID-19 screening at Interfaith Sanctuary

FILE - Jodi Peterson-Stigers checks the temperature of guests as they arrive at Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Monday, March 16, 2020. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press file photo

BOISE — The first guest at Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The guest tested positive on Wednesday, according to Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of the emergency shelter. Following the positive test on Wednesday, the shelter tested 82 guests who may have been affected, Peterson-Stigers said. Of those tests, 80 were negative.

Peterson-Stigers said the positive test occurred in one of the shelter’s men's dormitories. The men in the dormitory were isolated until the test results came back.

The shelter implemented a temporary lockdown on the programs it offered until the test result came back. As of Monday programs had resumed, Peterson-Stigers said.

