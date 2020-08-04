BOISE — The Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise had its first death related to COVID-19 last week, according to a news release the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.
The veteran had multiple comorbidities that made him more vulnerable to the illness, according to the release.
"On behalf of everyone here, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this Veteran. We are grieving with them," IDVS Chief Administrator Marv Hagedorn is quoted as saying in the release. "Each veteran signifies the importance of military service and we owe a great debt to the less than one percent of Americans who wore a uniform to preserve our rights and freedoms. Our admiration for these heroes endures."
The home received confirmation 27 days ago of its first case of COVID-19. The outbreak included two residents and three staff members, but has not grown, according to the release.
Access to the home is limited to essential vendors, and anyone entering the building is required to undergo screening. Updates are available by calling 208-780-1336.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director said in a conference call on Tuesday 115 of 200 counted Idaho deaths were related to long-term care facilities.