The first Idahoan has tested positive for COVID-19 inside a privately run prison facility in Texas.
The test on a man imprisoned in Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Eagle Pass, Texas, came back positive on Friday, according to an update from Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt, posted to the department’s website. Eighteen people in the facility were tested, and 17 tests came back negative.
“The unit where the individual tested positive has been on quarantine since (Aug. 3) when he presented with symptoms, and that unit is being closely monitored for the development of symptoms,” Tewalt wrote in the update.
The inmate is one of more than 600 Idaho men held in the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility, which is managed by the GEO Group, a private prison company. The Idaho Department of Correction entered into an emergency contract with the GEO Group in 2018, because of overcrowding in Idaho’s prisons. That contract ends this fall, but the state will presumably sign another contract with another private prison corporation — CoreCivic — to house Idaho inmates at prisons in Arizona.
The positive test in Eagle Pass comes after the department has tested more than 3,000 inmates in Idaho for COVID-19, according to Tewalt’s update. Of those tests, 31.5% came back positive.
“We’re closing the week 3,244 tests, 85 pending, 2,136 negative results, 72 symptomatic positives, 216 asymptomatic positives, and 735 cases no longer considered active,” Tewalt wrote on Friday.
So far, one Idaho inmate who had COVID-19 has died.