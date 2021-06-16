NAMPA — Traffic is flowing in a more roundabout way at the intersection of Happy Valley and Victory roads in Nampa, thanks to a new roundabout installation completed there in May.
“It has opened it up to less congestion,” said Devin Muchow, director of Nampa Highway District No. 1, which oversaw the implementation of the project.
In its center, the roundabout features a welded replica of a 1903 Wright Flyer, the airplane built by the Wright Brothers that was the first plane to ever fly, according to Dale Bradburn, owner of Advantage Machine and Hydraulic Inc., which designed and built the replica. The project’s total cost was about $2.4 million, said Paige Rhoades, the highway district clerk.
“We mainly manufacture and fix stuff, but I wanted to prove to people that we can make art if we want to,” Bradburn said. “We put a lot of research into making it the way it’s supposed to be built, even with the bent wings,” though it is slightly smaller than the real plane was, he added. All total, about nine people worked on the project for about a month, including a friend of Bradburn’s who is not employed by the company but was excited about helping with the project, Bradburn said.
The intersection was a four-way intersection with stop signs. To install the roundabout, the intersection was moved south about 1,000 feet in order to avoid having the light poles at the roundabout intruding on the airspace of the nearby runway at the Nampa Municipal Airport, Muchow explained.
Bradburn’s company was one of three that submitted bids to design the art centerpiece, Muchow said. Though the highway district oversaw the project, the city of Nampa will assume ownership of the installation going forward, he said.
Installing roundabouts, also known as traffic circles, is an increasingly common congestion relief solution that generally involves replacing the stop signs at an intersection with yield signs and installing a circular or rounded landscaped area in the middle of the intersection. Traffic can enter the roundabout if it is clear, and wind around the middle section, either continuing on the same road they came from or exiting the traffic circle onto the other road.
This roundabout is just the latest in a series of roundabout installations with artwork being installed in Nampa, Muchow said. A roundabout planned for Midland Avenue and Ustick Road will include a replica of the old Canyon County courthouse, while another roundabout at the intersection of Star Road and Cherry Lane will feature a real horse-drawn road grader accompanied by two fabricated horses, he said.