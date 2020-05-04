BOISE — More than 185,000 Idaho voters have requested absentee ballots to vote in this month’s all-mail primary election.
According to numbers collected by Foresight Public Affairs and reflecting data from May 1, Ada County has had 65,094 voters request ballots while Canyon County has had 21,476 ballots requested. Everyone who wants to vote must do so by mail, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The change was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the May 2018 primary election there were 269,467 ballots cast statewide.
There are 550,000 active voters in Idaho, and those who have not yet requested a ballot have until 8 p.m. May 19, Election Day, to request theirs. Voters can either return a Secretary of State mailer sent to all Idaho voters in April or go online at www.IdahoVotes.gov to request their ballot, indicating if they want a Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballot.
All ballots are due to your county clerk by June 2 at 8 p.m., after which county clerks will count them and determine winners.