An 18-year-old Caldwell man will spend at least three decades behind bars.
Ethan Almaraz was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years to life in prison for the murder of Jose Hernandez and the serious injury of Axel Martinez-Salceda, according to news releases from Canyon County and the city of Caldwell.
A jury in October 2022 found Almaraz guilty of first-degree murder with a gang enhancement, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in a shooting that occurred on Sept. 17, 2021.
According to court documents, Almaraz, a documented Norteno gang member, and other Norteno gang members were at a party when other teens from a rival gang were in the area, the release said. The two sides got into an altercation, someone fired a gun in the air, and the teens began to scatter. Almaraz was in a vehicle with two other Norteno gang members and approached the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Street in Caldwell. Almaraz demanded that another individual in the vehicle hand him a handgun and then fired seven times into a group of individuals who were running away, hitting Hernandez and another 19-year-old man, whose identity has not been released. Both men were taken to the hospital, where Hernandez later died from his injuries.
Almaraz was 17 at the time but was tried as an adult.
“The citizens of Canyon County have zero tolerance for gangs and gang activity. It has no place in our community," prosecutor Bryan Taylor said. "I hope today’s sentence sends a message that those who commit gang-related crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for their actions.”
Almaraz's sentences for each crime are as follows:
· First-degree murder – 32 years fixed + life indeterminate
· Aggravated battery – seven years fixed + nine years indeterminate
· Aggravated assault – four years fixed + six years indeterminate
· Aggravated assault – four years fixed + six years indeterminate
The sentences will run concurrently for a total unified sentence of 32 years to life in prison. Judge Thomas Whitney also ordered Almaraz to submit a DNA sample to the Idaho database and have no contact with the victims, their families, and several of the witnesses for 70 years, and ordered Almaraz to pay a $5,500 civil penalty along with court costs.