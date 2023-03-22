Ethan Almaraz

An 18-year-old Caldwell man will spend at least three decades behind bars.

Ethan Almaraz was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years to life in prison for the murder of Jose Hernandez and the serious injury of Axel Martinez-Salceda, according to news releases from Canyon County and the city of Caldwell.

