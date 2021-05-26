An 18-year-old Nampa woman was killed in a crash near Lake Lowell Wednesday morning, according to Idaho State Police.
Jacqueline Padron, a passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, Idaho State Police said in a news release. The agency wrote that Padron was not wearing a seat belt.
According to the release, the crash occurred at approximately 3:34 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Farner Road, south of Lake Lowell.
Orquidia Martinez, 19, of Nampa, was driving eastbound on Lake Shore Drive in a 2004 Toyota Camry when she drove off the right shoulder and rolled the vehicle, state police said.
The car came to rest on the south side of the road, the release said. State police said Martinez was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medial Center in Boise.
Two other passengers in Martinez’ vehicle, Jose Garcia, 18, of Nampa, and a juvenile passenger, were both treated at the scene and released, state police said.