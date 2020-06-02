BOISE — A 18-year-old man was arrested during a protest late Monday after police say he discharged a firearm within city limits near the state Capitol.
Michael Wallace of Garden City was booked in the Ada County Jail about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, according to online jail records. Wallace faces a misdemeanor citation for allegedly firing his weapon at the ground.
In a tweet, Boise police said the agency was investigating a report of a gunshot in the area of the rally — which protested the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on Memorial Day — at 9:54 p.m. Monday.
BPD is investigating a shot fired in the area of protestors at the Capitol. NO ONE WAS INJURED. The shooter is in custody. At this time it’s being investigated as an unintentional or accidental discharge. The protest continues to be calm and there are no other acts violence.— Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 2, 2020
The department said no one was injured, and at the time of the social media post, Wallace was already in custody.
"(The alleged incident is) being investigated as an unintentional or accidental discharge. The protest continues to be calm and there are no other acts violence," Boise police said in the tweet.
As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Wallace was no longer being held in the Ada County Jail, records show. No additional information was available.