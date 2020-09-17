BOISE — Seventeen people finished the final step in becoming a citizen of the United States on Thursday, taking the "Oath of Allegiance" at the Federal Courthouse in Boise.
"There are several things in our lives that deserve a round of applause during a pandemic, this is one of them," Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush said following the ceremony, which was socially distanced and required masks.
Thursday's naturalization ceremony was one of dozens held across the country to commemorate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. The date commemorates both the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and Citizenship Day, which began in 1952, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office.
Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance and gave a speech congratulating the new citizens.
The event was also a relief to many whose ceremonies were canceled because of COVID-19.
Andrea Palacios, 21, was supposed to participate in the ceremony in July. Palacios was born and raised in El Salvador before moving with her family to California, and then to Boise.
"It is a big change from what I've grown up with," Palacios said of Boise. "I love having that second start and the option of better future than what my country had to offer."
Though the process has been long and delayed, Palacios said, "I am actually proud to be part of this process."
Vlad Krasikov and his wife, Emily Krasikov, started the citizenship process five years ago for Vlad, and the pandemic pushed the final steps back six months.
Vlad, who was born and raised in Toronto, was worried watching U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services offices cancel in-person interviews and naturalization ceremonies; many of his documents and application pieces were expiring.
"This is a weight lifted off our shoulders," Emily said.
To commemorate Constitution and Citizenship Days, Bush read the Preamble to the Constitution during the ceremony. He also acknowledged that there have been many moments in U.S. history where immigration policy has been debated "with considerable passion," including the current moment. He assured the 17 individuals that their citizenship could not be undone.
"For you citizens … I ask one thing: When you leave here today, think about what you can do in conjunction with every other citizen whether their creed, belief, color or status, to help form a more perfect union," Bush said. "If we do that, then the challenges which confront us can be surmounted and the ambitions we seek can be achieved."