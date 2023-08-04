Skateboard vs. truck fatal crash

A 16-year-old boy died at the intersection of North 16th Street and West Washington Street in Boise after he was struck by a dump truck while riding a skateboard on Thursday. On Friday, the Ada County coroner identified him as Jadin Zurawski.

A teenage boy who was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a dump truck in Boise has been identified.

Jadin Zurawski, 16, was the victim in the fatal accident, according to a report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

