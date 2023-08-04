A 16-year-old boy died at the intersection of North 16th Street and West Washington Street in Boise after he was struck by a dump truck while riding a skateboard on Thursday. On Friday, the Ada County coroner identified him as Jadin Zurawski.
A teenage boy who was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a dump truck in Boise has been identified.
Jadin Zurawski, 16, was the victim in the fatal accident, according to a report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Zurawski was riding his skateboard in the crosswalk between North 16th and West Washington streets near Albertsons when he was struck by the dump truck, which was headed southbound on 16th Street at around 10 a.m., according to a Boise police news release.
Zurawski was pronounced dead at the scene. He died of traumatic blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Boise police.
A spokesperson with Boise School District confirmed that Zurawski was a student at Boise High School.
In an email sent to Boise High School parents, guardians and staff members, principal Deborah Watts said “the family has asked for privacy at this difficult time and we are working with them to identify any support that we can provide.”
Watts added that Boise High School has a crisis team that can assist in helping students, parents and school personnel during this time.
“We realize that this is difficult information to process and are saddened by this loss,” Watts wrote in the memo. “As a school family and community we will support one another and work through this the best way we possibly can. Please remember this family in your thoughts.”