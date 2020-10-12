NAMPA — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Nampa early Sunday, according to police.
The boy was found lying outside in the 200 block of High Street about 12:30 a.m., police said in a news release via Facebook. He had been struck at least twice as a result of the alleged shooting.
Police said the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.
At this time, the motive is unknown, as well as if the shooting was gang-related, police said. The investigation remains ongoing, and no suspects have been taken into custody.
Police believe there were several witnesses who may have left the area prior to officers' arrival, and request that anyone with information call 208-468-5636 or Nampa dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 208-343-COPS.