...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID zone. In Oregon,
Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which may impact
the evening and morning commutes and reduced visibility in the
heavier showers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
13,000 voters removed from Ada County rolls as part of state-mandated update to voting records
More than 13,000 voters have been removed from the Ada County voter rolls as part of a statewide update of voting records, according to an Ada County Elections Office press release.
State law mandates the cancellation of inactive voter records to ensure the Idaho Statewide Voter Registration System is up-to-date and accurate, the press release said. The voters removed from the rolls are those who have not voted in an eligible election in the past four years, the release said.
“It is imperative that we keep our voter rolls current and up to date. Actions like this help ensure the integrity of our safe and secure elections in Ada County,” Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said in the release. “We want to make sure all Ada County citizens have the right to vote, and I encourage everyone to check their voter record online at www.voteidaho.gov.”
The Ada County Elections Office recently notified affected voters of the cancellation with a postcard sent through the mail.
If a voter believes they were removed from the rolls in error, they are encouraged to contact the Ada County Elections Office at 208-287-6860, according to the release.
Voters who were removed from the system may re-register online at voteidaho.gov, mail a registration card to the Ada County Elections Office or register at the polls during early voting or on Election Day.
Voters who use the online option must wait until March 15 due to the Kuna School District bond election on March 14. Early voting is available for that election for residents within the Kuna School District from now through March 10 at the Canyon County Elections Office, Ada County Elections Office and Kuna City Hall.
Voters may also visit the Ada County Elections Office, 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise to register or register at the polls during any election.