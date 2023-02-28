Support Local Journalism


More than 13,000 voters have been removed from the Ada County voter rolls as part of a statewide update of voting records, according to an Ada County Elections Office press release.

State law mandates the cancellation of inactive voter records to ensure the Idaho Statewide Voter Registration System is up-to-date and accurate, the press release said. The voters removed from the rolls are those who have not voted in an eligible election in the past four years, the release said.

