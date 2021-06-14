BOISE — Ball Ventures Ahlquist, the Meridian-based developer, is planning a 120-acre industrial park south of the Boise Airport.
On Tuesday, Boise's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of an annexation request for the undeveloped land that abuts city property on three sides.
In a memo to the city, project engineer Rob Sunderlage wrote, the annexation is proposed "in response to a heavy demand for industrial areas with access to" Interstate 84.
"(Ball Ventures Ahlquist) has been entertaining multiple users that are excited about this location and the possibility to develop facilities that can expand into this area as the site grows into a premier industrial site for Boise City," the memo says. "This project will provide ample employment opportunities to Boise's residents."
The site is located at 6259 S. Pleasant Valley Road, near the intersection of Orchard Street and Lake Hazel Road. The area has potential for nearly 1 million square feet of usable industrial space. It's located east of Locale, formerly Syringa Valley, a 600-acre master planned community that's expected to have up to 2,000 homes.
According to the project engineer memo, the site would serve multiple industrial users, including light manufacturing, warehouse, storage and distribution.
"Annexation of this size of will allow larger users to establish facilities that can in turn generate growth and provide the opportunity to utilize the developed infrastructure as more users come to the area," the memo says. "The synergy of a well-planned industrial area can provide for positive growth and an economic benefit to the City in an area that lends itself well to this type of use."
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval for the annexation request — the Boise City Council has the authority to approve the request.
"It's surrounded by land within the city limits and it just makes sense to include these parcels and move forward with he plan," said Commissioner Janelle Finfrock.