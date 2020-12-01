STAR — Police cited one man after he struck a 12-year-old boy in a crosswalk with a pickup Monday evening.
Paramedics took the boy — who was riding a scooter — to the hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr.
Star police say driver Alan S. Goodman, 35, hit the boy just before 5 p.m. in the crosswalk at Star Road and West Hidden Brook Drive, according to Orr.
Witnesses called 911, Orr said. Police cited Goodman for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.