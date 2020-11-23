BOISE — The city of Boise, in partnership with Interfaith Sanctuary, has found new housing for 12 Boiseans experiencing homelessness who have COVID-19, following a Thursday morning fire at the hotel where they were staying.
Interfaith Sanctuary, in tandem with the city, helped house people without a home who were COVID-19-positive at the Cottonwood Suites Boise Riverside Downtown, in the 3000 block of West Main Street in Boise. Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a fire broke out in the hotel; firefighters rescued 11 people from a balcony there, according to the Boise Fire Department.
The fire started in a locked laundry room at Cottonwood Suites, which means no one was in the room who could have started the fire, Boise Fire Department spokesman Haley Williams said Monday.
"The cause of the fire is undetermined, possibly electrical," according to a Monday tweet from the Boise Fire Department.
A total of 78 people evacuated the building, according to a news release from Interfaith Sanctuary. Of those, 12 were people experiencing homelessness who had COVID-19, and two were Interfaith Sanctuary staff members.
Interfaith Sanctuary staff members were able to find temporary housing for those 12 people and hope to have a more permanent solution by Tuesday.
Jodi Peterson-Stigers, executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary, confirmed the move to another location was due to water damage in the hotel.
The fire comes at a difficult time for Boise’s homeless community.
“This past week has been one of the hardest since the pandemic hit,” the release from Interfaith Sanctuary reads. “Our shelters are at capacity, our COVID Positive cases are high and the cold weather does not make this work any easier. Fortunately, we are able to keep adapting and finding more solutions and better ways to protect and shelter Boise’s homeless community.”