BOISE — The latest 2020 census response rates released show that 11 Idaho counties have surpassed their 2010 census response rate.
Roughly 510,000 Idahoans have responded to the 2020 census, making Ada, Canyon, Franklin, Gem, Kootenai, Latah, Lincoln, Payette, Shoshone, Teton and Washington the counties that have surpassed their response rate from 2010.
“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Idaho for their high response rate,” Julie Lam, regional director of the Los Angeles Regional Census Office, said in a press release. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”
The Census Bureau’s online response rate map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. Households in Idaho who have yet to respond can complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.
Idaho’s top five counties with the highest response rates:
- Ada, 75.2%
- Gem, 72.6%
- Canyon, 72.1%
- Bonneville, 71.4%
- Payette, 70.9%
Idaho’s top five cities with the highest response rates:
- Dalton Gardens, 82.0%
- Star, 79.1%
- Kuna, 78.8%
- Eagle, 77.2%
- Meridian, 75.6%
Anyone who has not yet responded to the census can do so online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.