BOISE — More than 10,000 Idaho Return to Work bonuses were sought for employees by nearly 2,000 Idaho businesses Monday, the day the application window opened.
Gov. Brad Little's office announced the numbers Monday afternoon.
“The incredibly strong response from employers in our Return to Work Bonuses indicates businesses absolutely need this incentive in order to get their employees back to work,” Little said in the press release. “There’s a reason President Trump and Congressional Republicans are looking to Idaho — hard-hit businesses need all the help they can get now that our economy is open and jobs are coming back.”
Of the federal relief funds funneled to Idaho through the CARES Act, $100 million will be available for the Return to Work bonuses on a first-come, first-served basis, Little announced last month.
The cash bonuses are available to anyone who filed an unemployment insurance claim since March 1, even those who have already returned to a job since then, according to the governor’s office. Full-time employees will be eligible for up to $1,500, and part-timers $750, when they’re back in the workplace.
The Return to Work bonuses are Idaho’s approach to counteracting enhanced federal benefits that discourage workers returning to jobs, Little's press release said Monday. More than 60% of Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic earn more with enhanced unemployment benefits than their normal wages.
Employers apply for the bonuses on behalf of their employees. Eligibility requirements and information on how to apply are available at rebound.idaho.gov/return-to-work-bonuses.