BOISE — All but one of Idaho’s 105 state legislators gathered in person at the state Capitol on Thursday for an organizational session, with no mask requirements or social distancing rules, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit an alarming peak in the state.
“I don’t believe in mandating those types of measures,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said Thursday afternoon. “The Legislature is made up of responsible adults that understand the situation, and it’s on them to take the measures that they see fit.”
The one member who was missing, Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, was home, infected with COVID-19. “I am on Day 9 right now,” he said Thursday, with symptoms including a dry cough, aches and fatigue. He said, “My preference would be that masks would be required.”
Idaho is currently under a modified Stage 2 health order from the governor, which prohibits in-person public or private gatherings of more than 10 people, a stricture that includes government meetings. However, the state Legislature, as a separate branch of government, sets its own rules for its operations within its chambers.
On Thursday, as lawmakers gathered to elect leaders, select seats in the House and Senate chambers and begin determining committee chairmanships and assignments, most chose not to wear masks, especially majority Republicans. And many disregarded social distancing, gathering closely together to talk when they weren’t in session, shaking hands and thumping each other on the backs in greeting.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “I am really, really concerned for our health, and would be surprised if all emerge from today without at least somebody contracting COVID from this very organizing session.”
She called for following Wyoming’s lead, and delaying the regular January legislative session until the spring, after just convening for a single day to comply with the state Constitution. Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she’s heard from lawmakers in numerous other states that they’re also considering convening briefly, then delaying their sessions.
“I think postponing it would make a lot of sense, since we are on the brink of a vaccine,” Rubel said, “and if the vaccine is being deployed in January, February, March, it does seem unnecessary to expose ourselves and the public.”
Other state legislatures have taken varying steps to address their upcoming sessions in January. Utah announced plans for daily testing of lawmakers and staff and a virtual participation option. Several other states are exploring moving their sessions to large convention centers for more distancing. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, more than half of states have acted since March to allow remote participation or voting by legislators.
Idaho re-enacted all its existing legislative operating rules on Thursday, with no changes.
When the Senate recessed its morning session on Thursday, newly elected President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, noted that for the rest of the day, senators would be waiting in line by seniority for committee assignments and sharing lunch in the legislative dining room downstairs.
“And because you are going to be really close to each other … I encourage you to wear your mask, if you choose to do so,” Winder told the Senate.
An Idaho Attorney General’s opinion issued in August found that in the Legislature’s “chambers, meeting rooms and offices,” the Legislature is free to “make its own determination as to what safety protocols to implement, if any, for the course of its proceedings.”
Other statewide elected officials have the same power within their own executive office spaces, wrote Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane.
However, he noted, public areas within the Capitol still are subject to public health orders issued by the executive branch or by local government agencies.
This week’s White House report on COVID-19 in Idaho, which was issued on Nov. 29, says that the virus has gotten so bad in Idaho that the state now has the highest test-positivity rate in the nation, it’s in the “red zone” for new cases, and the CDC recommends, “If you are over 65 or have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked due to the immediate risk to your health.”
Since that report came out last Friday, nearly 100 more Idahoans have died from COVID-19; the state’s death toll has now topped 1,000. That means roughly one in every 1,800 Idahoans has died from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Bedke said, “The pandemic hasn’t changed the basic responsibilities that we must carry out as elected officials.”
He said if lawmakers choose to gather closely together, shake hands and forego masks, “Then that’s on them. … I’m not going to offer them advice. They get it.”
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, was one of just a handful of GOP House members who wore a mask during Thursday’s session. “I have parents that are in that fragile category, and I’m very close with them,” she said. “I’m trying to follow some pretty simple guidelines.”
“We’re a state where we’re ruggedly individualistic, so I think that that’s why people hesitate to tell other people that they should be wearing a mask,” she said. “But I sure wish they would.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said he’s 69, but he’s not worried about being in the House chamber without a mask.
“It’s a really high ceiling,” he said. “It’s not like it’s an enclosed, little area.” “I notice everybody’s been washing their hands quite a bit, they’ve got quite a few of those sanitizers sitting all around."
He said his wife had COVID-19 about a month ago, but he tested negative.
“You hope nobody gets serious and dies,” he said. “Obviously, it could happen.”
Kerby said he wears a mask when he feels the need or when it’s required, and asked the lawmakers on either sides of him on Thursday if they wanted him to wear one. Both said no.
“I just don’t see people very worried about it down here,” he said. “There’s just different views on this thing.”
Stennett said she’s been trying to get majority leaders to discuss either postponing the session, or putting in place “a lot more protocols for safety and health.”
“I was told that they would have to discuss it with their caucuses once they knew who their leadership is,” she said. That was determined on Wednesday evening. “I’m going to hold ’em to it."
Meanwhile, she said all Democratic senators are wearing masks, and additional sanitation and ventilation measures have been implemented in their offices.
Syme said he’s learned first-hand that masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I know I didn’t transmit it the day I came down with it, because I was wearing a mask and I was in close contact with another individual, and he didn’t get it,” Syme said. “So I’m a firm believer that masks work. We wear ’em not to protect ourselves as much as we wear ’em to protect everybody else."
Syme added, “Honestly, this is being transmitted by people that don’t know they have it. That’s the problem. And the other issue is you don’t know how it’s going to affect you, or your loved ones.”