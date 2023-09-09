ISP car

An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At least 92 people were killed in crashes during the 100 deadliest days on Idaho roads, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety.

The 100 Deadliest Days are the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. During this time, more people are out of school or work, on vacations, and celebrating the summer. This increase in traffic can lead to more distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous, according to an ITD news release. 

Recommended for you

Load comments