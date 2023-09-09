At least 92 people were killed in crashes during the 100 deadliest days on Idaho roads, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety.
The 100 Deadliest Days are the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Idaho sees a spike in fatal and serious injury crashes. During this time, more people are out of school or work, on vacations, and celebrating the summer. This increase in traffic can lead to more distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving, making the roads more dangerous, according to an ITD news release.
“Thinking about the gravity of the loss is heartbreaking. Ninety-two people are gone too soon, and families and communities across Idaho are mourning their loved ones,” Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton said in the release. “It’s a solemn reminder of the importance of buckling up, putting down the distractions, and driving sober.”
The ITD's Office of Highway Safety compiled a preliminary list of contributing factors to these fatalities. The most common were not wearing a seat belt (34), failure to maintain lane (20), speed (11), alcohol (10) and failure to yield (10).
There have been 168 deaths on Idaho roads this year, up from 137 at this time last year, ITD said. The 92 fatalities during the 100 Deadliest Days were also an uptick from last year's 81.
Ada County was among the counties with the most traffic deaths during the 100 Deadliest Days, tying Bonneville, Idaho and Kootenai counties atop the list with eight deaths.
There were six fatalities in Canyon County, three in Payette County, two in Boise County and one each in Elmore and Owyhee counties.