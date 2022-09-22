Boise Mall Shooter

Law enforcement personnel investigate a vehicle along Milwaukee Street involved in a shooting that took place at Boise Towne Square mall on Oct. 25, 2021. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise Towne Square mall shooting was a hard day for many Idahoans and left many with questions about why the shooter acted the way he did and what happened inside the mall. A 465-page police report obtained by the Idaho Press answered some of those questions and provided details of how the afternoon unfolded.

An initial story on the report appeared in Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments