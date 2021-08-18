BOISE — Ten Idahoans on Wednesday received the state’s Medal of Honor for selfless acts in emergency situations. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were presented their medals during a ceremony at the Idaho Capitol, an event that aroused pride and joy but, for some, served as a somber reminder of stressful and often violent incidents that altered their lives.
The medals are Idaho’s highest honor, said Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, chairman of the Idaho Medal of Honor Commission, which grants the awards. This year’s ceremony honored recipients from 2020 and 2021, after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We honor firefighters who crawled through burning rubble of an explosion to reach and extricate a victim who was badly injured but still alive,” Wasden said. “We honor law enforcement officers who, based on the reckless and dangerous behavior of others, put their lives on the line to end grave threats to public safety. In each case these actions went above and beyond the call of duty. These actions were fueled by decisions made instantly, instinctively and selflessly for the public good.”
The Idaho Legislature created the Idaho Medal of Honor in 2004 to recognize firefighters and law enforcement officers for extraordinary acts of valor and heroism Emergency medical service (EMS) providers became eligible for the award in 2005.
The 2020 recipients are:
- Firefighters Jason Beck and Jonathan Metz of the McCall Fire Protection District
- Corporal Eric Duke of the Nampa Police Department
- Officer Eric Olson of the Lewiston Police Department
The 2021 recipients are:
- Sergeant Justin Anderson of the Post Falls Police Department
- Conservation Officer Randy Martinez of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game
- Corporal Ben Heinrich and Officers Robert Heaton, Celina Mortensen and Seferino Tapia of the Caldwell Police Department
The Caldwell officers received the Medal of Honor for their actions on March 28, 2020, when they responded to calls of an active shooter on Colorado Avenue in Caldwell. The shooter, Shane Farwell, who was holding residents of a home at gunpoint, fired at officers with a rifle, shotgun and handgun before he was shot by officers. Farwell later died of his injuries.
Tapia, one of the four Caldwell officers to receive an award, told the Idaho Press it’s a “humbling experience.” Tapia took photos Wednesday with a large group of family members.
“They worry about me, they care about me, they love me, but they’re excited and real proud of me,” he said. “I’m glad I’m still here with my friends and coworkers, to be able to be here and celebrate them.”
Duke, the Nampa Police officer, was emotional as he recalled the incident that, he said, changed his life. On March 27, 2018, Duke responded to a call for help at a Nampa home, where three women had been stabbed by a man wielding a knife and machete. Duke kicked in the door of the home and found the suspect, Evan C. Bashir, stabbing one of the three victims with the knife. Duke shot Bashir and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, which saved her life. Two of the three victims survived their injuries while Bashir died of his.
Duke told the Idaho Press he felt “terrible” after the ceremony Wednesday.
“It’s weird that you have one of the worst days of your life and get an award,” he said. “I’m honored to work for Nampa PD and honored to work among such brave other men and women. There’s a lot of people that are affected in every single event that you hear (about). It’s not just the person that is honored today. It’s the families of the victims, the comrades.”
Beck and Metz responded to a fatal home explosion on March 17, 2019, when they discovered a victim was trapped amid burning debris in the home’s basement. Amid 20 foot flames and under a collapsed roof, the firefighters were able to pull the victim out of the debris.
Olson received the award for pursuing and engaging a drive-by shooting suspect in Lewiston on April 17, 2019. The suspect fired at Olson multiple times in multiple locations, ultimately leading to a standoff that ended in the suspect’s death.
On March 3, 2020, Anderson was fired upon while he conducted surveillance outside a Post Falls residence. Anderson was hit in the abdomen but returned fire. He was able to retreat to his patrol vehicle and relay information to other officers, who established a perimeter and prevented the suspect from escaping.
Martinez was the only recipient who was acting off-duty. On March 29, 2020, at a property near New Meadows, Martinez assisted two Adams County Sheriff deputies, who were responding to a call when a suspect fired a gun at them and pinned them behind their vehicles. Martinez relayed information about the shooter and fired his gun at the suspect, forcing the suspect to flee.
Gov. Brad Little presented the medals to each recipient Wednesday. Little told the firefighters and law enforcement officers that civilians “almost always take for granted the service that you do and also the threats that you face.”
“There are ordinary citizens that do heroic things on occasion, but they don’t wake up every morning and think that they may have to do it every single day,” Little said. “You do.”