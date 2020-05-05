CALDWELL — Canyon County officials released the names of the 10 candidates vying for the open magistrate judge position.
Officials said the vacancy was created by the retirement of 3rd District Magistrate Judge James A. Schiller. The candidates include:
- Scott Davis of Caldwell
- Michael Dean of Boise
- Raymond DeFord Jr. of Nampa
- Ryan Dowell of Meridian
- Mary Gigray of Nampa
- Chad Gulstrom of Nampa
- Douglas Robertson of Middleton
- Lary Sisson of Middleton
- Matthew Thompson of Meridian
- Teri Whilden of Nampa
Officials said evaluation questionnaires regarding the applicants will be sent to attorneys throughout Idaho. Public comment from residents also is encouraged.
Public comment forms will be available starting May 11 in the trial court administrator's office, Room 336, at the Canyon County Courthouse, 1115 Albany St. in Caldwell. Forms, which must be returned by May 25, also can be requested via email at thill@canyonco.org.