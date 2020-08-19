BOISE — More than a year has passed since Idaho became the only state in the country in which police officers can’t make warrantless arrests for misdemeanor domestic violence unless they witness the crime in person.
That development is the result of a June 2019 decision by the Idaho Supreme Court in the case of State v. Clarke, which bans warrantless arrests for any misdemeanor charge unless an officer sees the crime, even if there is probable cause. The ruling meant police had to make a tectonic shift in the way they’ve been dealing with domestic violence situations for roughly 30 years.
A new report released by Boise State University sought to understand the ruling’s effects on how police and victim service agencies do their jobs, and to recommended policy changes for how best to protect victims within the confines of the decision. The report is the first in the Biennial Report on Victimization and Victim Services, funded by the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance. The research consisted of interviews with 16 police agencies and six separate victim services organizations, conducted by a team of Boise State researchers led by Lisa Growette Bostaph, Ph.D. Researchers in reality spoke with more than six victim services organizations though, because some police agencies brought victim service providers to interviews.
The vast majority of both police and advocates who spoke to researchers said they had not expected the change and were worried the ruling would have a chilling effect on their ability to help victims. Agencies said that concern appears to have materialized.
“Overwhelmingly what we heard was concern about victim safety,” Growette Bostaph told the Idaho Press last week.
Before the ruling, officers could respond to a domestic violence call and make a warrantless misdemeanor arrest, effectively separating the suspect from the victim. Now, unless the officer witnesses the crime, which is not the norm in these cases, an arrest is only possible if they obtain a warrant on site by calling a prosecutor and magistrate judge, or if the victim agrees to a citizen’s arrest and signs a form swearing the crime occurred.
For three decades, best practices for handling domestic violence situations have recommended an arrest in a misdemeanor situation, according to the report. In 1979, the Idaho Legislature outlined a list of misdemeanors for which police could make warrantless arrests. Domestic violence was on the list. Growette Bostaph said she wasn’t surprised by agencies’ faith in that list.
“It’s not that there haven’t been challenges over the past 30 years, but they’ve all been shot down,” she said.
The justices felt their decision was necessary because, after analyzing case law and other documents, they believed the framers of the Idaho Constitution didn’t intend to allow warrantless arrests for misdemeanors, if the crime was committed out of a police officer’s presence. The relevant section of the Idaho Constitution, Article I, section 17, doesn’t prohibit warrantless arrests outright — but it doesn’t explicitly endorse them either.
The justices even mentioned the implications this ruling could have on domestic violence cases when drafting their collective opinion, and said they were “fully mindful of the significance of this conclusion.”
They quoted Idaho law as saying, “Domestic violence is a serious crime that causes substantial damage to victims and children, as well as to the community,” but went on to write the statutes allowing police officers to make warrantless arrests in domestic violence situations “must yield to the requirements of the Idaho Constitution.”
‘PANIC MODE’
Getting blindsided by the ruling meant law enforcement and victim service agencies didn’t have a plan in place to work within the parameters of the court’s decision.
“Everyone was in panic mode,” one subject told researchers.
In the wake of the decision, 83% of Treasure Valley police agencies interviewed told researchers they began obtaining telephonic warrants — meaning they called prosecutors and judges from the scene of an incident, described the situation, and secured a signed warrant from a judge authorizing arrest.
Outside the Treasure Valley, though, only 30% of police agencies told researchers they used this approach.
“We were surprised to learn that one of the primary reasons they weren’t (using that method) was simply that it was not available to them,” Growette Bostaph said.
An arrest warrant requires a signature from a magistrate judge, and while police agencies in Ada County have access to prosecutors and magistrate judges 24 hours a day, many agencies told researchers they didn’t. Researchers also found obtaining a warrant by phone adds between 45 minutes and two hours onto a domestic violence call — and on a busy night, that can pose a problem for a police department that needs to keep officers on the scene of an incident to keep suspects and victims apart.
Roughly a third of the agencies in the study said they were increasing arrests for felony domestic violence. Officers can make a warrantless arrest for domestic violence at the felony level even if the offense occurs outside their presence. Some agencies — out of concern for victims — felt it was a way to at least make an arrest, Growette Bostaph added.
“I had one agency where they essentially kind of made it their policy,” she said.
A majority, though, said they didn’t want to arrest people for felony domestic violence simply to make an arrest.
Domestic violence rises to the level of a felony when “traumatic injury” occurs, according to Idaho law. This means a wound or an external/internal injury, no matter the severity, was caused by some type of physical force. A felony domestic violence charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and additional penalties can occur if they are a repeat offender or the incident took place in front of a child.
“They were concerned that if there was widespread increase in use of felony statutes that maybe the Legislature would come back and slap their hands for that,” she said. “Or that it would create a new case that would go up through the (Idaho) Supreme Court that would further limit what they could do.”
Overall though, the worst fears of police and victim services providers appeared to have come true, at least in part: the ruling made helping victims more difficult.
“The most drastic change for victim services post-Clarke involves gaining access to victims,” the report said.
Before the Clarke decision, victim services providers were usually able to talk with a victim on scene in relative privacy, because the suspected abuser had been arrested. But 89% of the victim services providers researchers spoke to said they’ve since had a harder time talking with victims because a suspect might still be on the scene. A quarter of victim services providers also said they’d received decreased referrals because, if an arrest isn’t made and officers simply issue a summons for misdemeanor domestic violence, victims aren’t referred to advocates until late in the court process.
One of the recommendations researchers had, to help combat this problem, was increased communication between police and victim services groups.
“Agencies really need to be working together,” she said. “It is not the time for agencies to be siloed.”
Annie Pelletier Hightower, the director of law and policy at the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, echoed Growette Bostaph, and said cross collaboration between law enforcement and advocacy agencies is an important step in better serving victims of abuse.
In addition to this recommendation, some of the others included:
- Invest in community-based victim services statewide
- Invest in victim-witness units within police agencies
- On-scene response by victim services
- Invest in basic victim service training
- Institute a telephonic and electronic emergency civil protection order process for policing agencies
- Pass a constitutional amendment to reinstate the option of warrantless arrest for select crimes, based on their propensity for future physical harm
- Use of on-scene assessment tools that provide information on possible level of dangerousness and/or lethality should be considered standard practice across all policing agencies
- As a standard practice while on-scene, police should directly connect victims to victim services
Pelletier Hightower said these suggestions closely resemble recommendations the Idaho Coalition has identified as statewide needs, particularly the importance of funding victim service agencies following the Clarke decision.
“They are spending more time with victims now more than they ever have before to explain why law enforcement responds the way it does and then to help them navigate other ways of creating safety, like seeking civil protection orders,” she said. “They’ve always been doing these really, really tremendously important services, and this decision has increased that, and the study just highlights that we need to be putting more funding and support into those programs.”
Pelletier Hightower said for some victims, the ruling hasn’t had much of an impact. This is in part because many people in abusive relationships don’t often contact police, but they do rely heavily on advocacy organizations such as Faces of Hope and the Nampa Family Justice Center for help.
However, for those who do call police to deescalate violent situations, the Clarke decision has presented a number of challenges, similar to those identified in the BSU study, because the abuser often isn’t removed from the house, causing tension to remain high and volatile. In some cases, the violence might even escalate further, possibly to lethal levels.
“Certainly law enforcement response is a tool, it’s a tool that’s been widely used, but it’s not the only tool, and it’s not the right tool for every community right now,” Pelletier Hightower said. “I want to make sure everyone is at the table when talking about a good solution moving forward — those who have been impacted by this and those who experiencing violence but aren’t as affected. A single solution will not work for everyone, and these recommendations are a great starting place for change.”
IN THE TREASURE VALLEY
The report didn’t identify which agencies researchers talked to, and it’s common practice not to identify subjects when conducting this type of study, Growette Bostaph said. But the Idaho Press reached out to Treasure Valley police departments to see how they have handled the challenges of the Clarke decision.
Representatives from both the Boise and Meridian police departments voiced concern about victims to the Idaho Press when asked about the Clarke decision. Both departments are taking a hybrid approach to obtaining warrants, sometimes speaking with prosecutors and magistrates by phone, and sometimes obtaining a signature from a victim. Neither said they have increased felony arrests in domestic violence cases.
Boise Police Department Deputy Chief Ron Winegar voluntarily said his department had taken part in the study. He said the department is looking at the report’s recommendations to see if police might be able to implement some of them.
“As we have a chance to dig into the report further and analyze our responses as they relate to the recommendations, we will make any needed changes as necessary,” Winegar wrote in a statement to the Idaho Press.
Requests to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nampa Police Department for comment on the study’s recommendations and any impacts the Clarke decision had on the agencies were not immediately returned as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Growette Bostaph said departments didn’t take long to reach out to her after the report came out.
“Within 24 hours of it coming out I actually had a couple phone calls from people saying, ‘Yeah, I think we’re going to start tackling recommendation X, or recommendation Y,’ and I said, ‘What? It’s literally been out publicly for 12 hours,” she said. “They said, ‘That’s OK. We really like this idea.’”