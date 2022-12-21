Idaho Lottery 'Ball' mascot

“Ball is the Idaho Lottery’s mascot. No one has claimed a $1 million ticket sold in Ada County in November.

 Screenshot

Someone bought a lottery ticket in Ada County on Nov. 15 that turned out to be a $1 million winner in the Mega Millions lottery, but no one has come forward to claim the prize.

The Idaho Lottery announced Wednesday that the million-dollar winning ticket was sold at a retail location in Ada County. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61, and the MegaBall was 18.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

