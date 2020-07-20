MARSING — A Homedale man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a Sunday night crash northwest of Marsing.
The crash occurred just after 6:15 p.m. when Mogan D. Lisby, 44, who later succumbed to his injuries, was riding north on Highway 55 on a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Kenneth J. Kubosumi, 67, of Nampa, was also traveling north, driving a 2011 Dodge R1500. Meanwhile, Nolan R. Williams, 78, of Notus was driving south in a 2007 Ford F350, pulling a trailer carrying a UTV.
According to the release, Lisby tried to pass Kubosumi, but collided with Williams in the southbound lane. Lisby wasn’t wearing a helmet, but a juvenile passenger on the motorcycle was, according to the release. First responders took them to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Williams and Kubosumi were both wearing seatbelts; first responders took Williams to Caldwell’s West Valley Medical Center.
Lisby succumbed to his injuries, according to ISP's update issued at 2:25 a.m. Monday.
The crash blocked both lanes of traffic for two hours Sunday night, but it has since reopened.