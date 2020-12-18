NAMPA — One man is dead and a police officer went to the hospital following a traffic stop and officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Nampa.
The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. in the area of 11th Avenue North and 2nd Street North, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department. Police conducted a traffic stop, and during that traffic stop, at least one officer fired at a man, who died on the scene despite the rendering of medical aid.
A police officer sustained injuries during the incident, according to the release. The officer’s injuries were not life threatening.
The Canyon County Incident Task Force is investigating, with the Caldwell Police Department taking the lead.
The news release said no further updates were expected Friday evening.