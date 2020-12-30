BOISE — A Nampa man is in jail after police say he shot and killed another man early Wednesday morning in central Boise.
Devon Arnold, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident, which occurred just at about 1 a.m. near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. Police say the victim — who has not been publicly identified — was with friends at an apartment in the area and stepped outside to check on one of his friends, in the area of Cloverfield Lane and Dawn Place. That’s when officers believe Arnold shot him, according to the release.
Officers say Arnold remained on the scene after the shooting. First responders rushed the victim to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.
Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information can call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.