One person is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 16 Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at roughly 9:30 a.m. in the area of Beacon Light and Floating Feather roads, according to tweets from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s twitter account. A car going north and an SUV headed south struck each other. One of the drivers was declared dead on the scene, first responders took the other to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators are investigating the cause of the crash and how it happened, according to tweets from the office.