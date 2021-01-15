BOISE — One person has died after an early morning house fire in Boise on Friday.
At 3:56 a.m., the Boise Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on the 2800 block of West Lemhi Street. When responders got to the scene, fire was coming out of the house, and one resident had been able to leave the home. Another adult man was still inside the house and was rescued by firefighters. However, after being transported to the hospital, the man died.
Fire crews were able to control the blaze after 40 minutes of battling the fire and dealing with multiple small explosions caused by oxygen tanks inside the home. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and a dog and cat died in the fire.
Boise Fire and Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.
This is the second deadly house fire in Boise this week. Early Tuesday morning, crews responded to a fire on West Northview Street. A 93-year-old resident and a dog died at the scene. The Boise Fire Department said the fire was likely caused by an electrical failure.