Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that occurred Thursday night not far from Hidden Springs.
The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. on Cartwright Road, between Hidden Springs and Pierce Park Road, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe a car traveling west went into the eastbound lane and struck another car. The westbound car caught fire on the side of the road, and the driver was declared dead on the scene. The eastbound car veered down an embankment and sustained severe damage, according to another tweet from the sheriff’s office.
First responders removed two people from the wreckage and took them to the hospital.