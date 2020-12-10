BOISE — The Boise Police Department on Wednesday arrested one woman in connection with protests outside homes of Central District Health board members a day earlier.
Susan Lang, 51, was booked into the Ada County Jail Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor. She was released later that same day, according to Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams.
Lang is one of three people police secured arrest warrants for in connection with protests outside the homes of Central District Health board members. Those protests occurred in tandem with a large protest outside the health district’s headquarters Tuesday night as the district’s board met to consider a new public health order aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting ended early without the passage of the order, however, after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department asked board members to adjourn due to safety concerns caused by the protests.
The board has rescheduled the meeting for Dec. 15.
According to Williams, by the time police arrived on the scene of the protests at board members’ homes, the protesters themselves were gone, “but officers did locate evidence (witnesses, chalk, videos) that they had been there,” she wrote in an email.
“Based on citizen complaints, BPD worked to identify the individuals and began seeking warrants to charge them with disturbing the peace,” she wrote.
Police also obtained two other warrants for disturbing the peace in connection with Tuesday night’s protests.
The process of getting the warrants was complicated by the 2019 Idaho Supreme Court decision in the case of State v. Clarke, according to Williams. Per that ruling, police can’t make a misdemeanor arrest unless they see the crime occur, or unless witnesses sign affidavits saying the were present when the offense played out. Neighbors were willing to sign affidavits in this case, Williams said.
Lang is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 30.
“We are actively searching for the other two individuals to serve them on the warrants,” Williams said.