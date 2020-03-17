The following retailers offer delivery and pickup options:
Albertsons:
Albertsons locations offer home delivery and DriveUp & Go services. With drive-up and go, shoppers receive groceries at their cars instead of entering the stores.
There is an estimated $9.95 home delivery fee. There is a regular service fee ranging from $3.95 to $4.95, depending on location. There is no pickup fee for DriveUp & Go. Separate service and delivery fees "helps us operate our in-store processes for picking and preparing online orders, as well as operate our online processes and platforms," according to the website.
More information is available on your local store's website.
Boise Co-Op:
Beginning Thursday, March 19th we are introducing a shopping hour exclusively for our 60+ community, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 am. Please bring ID for age verification.
Boise Co-Op is also a partner with Instacart, a third-party grocery delivery service.
Instacart's website states it partners with various local grocery stores to deliver groceries scheduled online (often within one hour). Residents pay to use the service. Find out more at www.instacart.com/grocery-delivery.
Fred Meyer:
Local Fred Meyers offer same-day pickup for $4.95. You can order groceries online and choose a pickup time. Employees bring groceries to your car. Home delivery is available for $9.95. Order groceries online, and they will be delivered to your door.
Walmart:
Walmart offers home delivery and store pickup options through its Boise, Caldwell, Meridian and Nampa stores. Same-day pick-up is free before 1 p.m. The website does not state the price range for home delivery.