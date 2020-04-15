Editor's note: We can't go to events in person right now, but virtual and livestreaming events are helping fill that need for human interaction and entertainment. To add an event to the list, please send it to community@idahopress.com.
The Sapphire Room streams free live music: Featured musicians are playing live in studio via The Riverside Hotel’s Facebook page from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Events are free through digital streaming. Donations are appreciated through PayPal and Venmo. These donations will help “to provide nutritious pick-up meals to hospitality workers, musicians and families in the Riverside community who have been deeply impacted by job loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a press release about the events.
The Flicks Theatre is offering an online selection of movies that were planned to play. There is a $12 fee split between the theater and distributor. First available is "The Roads Not Taken." More information is available at www.theflicksboise.com.
Eilen Jewell, Boise musician, will perform solo and acoustic through Facebook Live 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19. The show will feature two new songs.
John Prine Virtual Tribute Concert: With the passing of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine, The Record Exchange is hosting a virtual tribute concert at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19 on The Record Exchange Facebook page. A virtual tip jar/donation links will be included for the musicians.
The Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise is closed to the public but is streaming concerts and other events online. Visit facebook.com/leuboise for details.
Rediscovered Bookstore will feature Angie Kim and her new novel "Miracle Creek" during a Facebook Live event 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16. This "gripping... page-turner" (Time) is hitting all the best of summer reading lists. How far will you go to protect your family?
Filmmakers behind Vinyl Nation are presenting a one-time special online screening of the documentary in association with Record Store Day April 18-19. All ticket proceeds go to local record stores (such as Boise's The Record Exchange) participating in this special screening. Tickets available at brownpapertickets.com. This one-time screening of "Vinyl Nation" will be available digitally from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music is livestreaming a series of performances “to entertain community members in isolation and practicing social distancing,” said a press release about the events. Find out more on the LHSOM Facebook page or through uidaho.edu.
Treasure Valley Family YMCA is offering daily PE class and other videos for children. Some are live participatory classes and some are on-demand any time. Classes are for all ages. Virtual personal training is also offered for adults at home. All virtual videos are available on Facebook, YouTube and the ymcatvidaho.org.
Meridian Canine Rescue has launched new online training, behavioral support and education resources, and is making available care packages for dogs, such as Boredom Buster and Sleepy Time Kits. Visit meridianrescue.org.