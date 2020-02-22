The Idaho Department of Correction would prioritize easing overcrowding at county jails when choosing which inmates to first send to a private prison in Colorado, the department confirmed Friday.
While the department has not yet signed a contract with CoreCivic to house more than 1,000 prisoners at Kit Carson Correctional Center in Burlington, Colorado, the Idaho Board of Correction gave the department permission to do so last month. Under the contract’s proposed terms, Idaho is guaranteed 1,100 beds in the facility.
The department has more than 650 inmates housed in an out-of-state private prison already, at Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Texas. That facility is managed by the GEO Group, whose contract with Idaho is up in September.
The department will not pull inmates from Texas to Colorado first. Instead, it plans to ease the burden on county jails in Idaho.
On Friday, county jails were housing 961 state inmates because of lack of space in state prisons.
IDOC officials plan to open Kit Carson Correctional Center in stages, as is common practice, according to department spokesman Jeff Ray. In this fiscal year, which ends June 30, 250 Idaho inmates would be housed at the facility. In the next fiscal year, the department plans to move its population out of Eagle Pass Correctional Facility and into the Colorado prison, bringing the population there to about 900.
The department is evaluating inmates to decide who to send to Colorado.
“The criteria include factors like the inmates’ classification level, whether they have pending court action that would require their appearance in an Idaho courtroom in the months to come, and the amount of time till the inmates’ possible release,” Ray wrote in an email Friday to the Idaho Press. “We don’t want to send an inmate to Colorado only to go to the expense of bringing them back a few months later.”
Department officials are mostly considering sending medium- and close-custody — or higher security — inmates to Colorado, according to Ray. The department is also taking a new approach to how it chooses which inmates to send.
“Here’s what’s different. In the past we’ve sent our best-behaved, lowest risk inmates out of state to keep costs low,” Ray wrote. “But ultimately that’s counterproductive because it sends the message to our inmates that if you follow the rules and do everything right, you’ll be punished by being sent far from home to a facility that does not offer the education, programming and job opportunities that are available here in Idaho.”
The department plans to work with CoreCivic and the Colorado Department of Corrections to ensure inmates in the Colorado prison have access to the same programs and opportunities as they would in Idaho.
Meanwhile, the proposed contract has made waves in the Colorado General Assembly. Weeks ago, the administration of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who made closing private prisons one of his campaign issues, requested an amendment to Colorado’s House Bill 1019, which deals with prisons. Polis’ requested amendment would give the state’s governor more power to deny out-of-state prison contracts, such as the one CoreCivic and Idaho are considering, according to the Colorado Independent. Under the requested language, the governor would only allow such arrangements under “exigent circumstances” or to “protect public health and safety.”
Under current Colorado law, the director of the state’s department of corrections has the ability to block private prison deals. The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition has urged the department’s executive director, Dean Williams, to do so.
“Idaho might not be talking about us, but we’re talking about Idaho,” said Christie Donner, the coalition’s director. “There is definitely support for putting guardrails (in place) to protect Colorado’s interests.”