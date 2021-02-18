Idaho women in 2019 earned less than 75 cents on the dollar compared to men’s earnings when looking at full-time wage and salary workers, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.
Women had median usual weekly earnings of $682 while men had $919.
Idaho women’s weekly earnings ranked 50th out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. The only state lower than Idaho was Mississippi at $669. Men’s weekly earnings in Idaho ranked 45th.
The data came from a population survey of 60,000 households nationwide. It was similar to the type of study that produces monthly national unemployment rates, said Matthew Insco, a Bureau of Labor Statistics economist.
Because the information didn’t include things such as experience in each job, responsibilities and education levels, the earnings comparisons are on a broad scale and don’t account for potential explanations.
“It’s not apples to apples,” Insco said. “It’s as close as we can get with the data we collect.”
Women making 74.2% of men’s earnings in Idaho ranked 48th nationally out of the 50 states and D.C., ahead of only Indiana (73.6%), Louisiana (73.6%) and Wyoming (72.5%).
Across the country, women earned $821 per week, or 81.5% of men’s $1,007 median.
Insco added the study didn’t include self-employed people and defining “full-time” may have affected the data. Some people may have worked 35 hours a week and some may have worked 45, for example.
The 74.2% mark dropped from 79.5% in 2018. Since tracking of this data began in 1997, Idaho’s lowest women’s-to-men’s earnings ratio was 71.2% in 1998; the high was 87.6% in 2013. In 2019, the percentage dropped below 75 for the first time since 2005.
“This is just kind of the big picture,” Insco said.
Idaho’s wages overall are the lowest of the bureau’s West Region, including California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska, Arizona and Washington.