Editor’s note: With closures and cancellations prevalent throughout the community, we have replaced today’s calendar with a story about how church members are still connecting virtually even as in-person church gatherings are canceled.
During a time that for many is the holiest of the year — and includes Lent, Holy Week and Easter — churches are making the hardest decision, one that goes against their overarching and welcoming tenet: not to let their flocks in, but to keep them out. Due to the growing threat of community spread of the coronavirus, Treasure Valley churches are having to close the doors to their congregations.
Over the weekend, health and government officials began advising against more than 250 congregating. That number quickly dwindled to 50 and then, at a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump cut it to 10.
“Things are changing by the hour,” said Deacon Gene Fadness, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise, adding that of course, the church will abide by what Central District Health and other officials advise.
Masses are broadcast twice a day on both HOTN, the Catholic television station, and the Salt & Light radio station, 102.3 FM and 1140 AM, according to Fadness, and some parishes, such as St. Paul’s in Nampa, simulcast masses. But “Catholics everywhere, really, treasure the Mass,” he said. “Making a decision to suspend Mass is a really difficult decision.”
Especially in light of Holy Week, which starts on Sunday, April 5. Easter is April 12.
“Easter is the biggest day of the year,” said Fadness. “It’s going to be a real challenge.”
Other practices such as taking communion (only by hand, not on the tongue) and communion wine (suspended for now) have changed as organizations take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Regarding giving out communion by hand, Fadness said it is the only practical way, and precautions are taken. “Priests and deacons wash their hands and use hand sanitizer before distribution and are careful to place the host in the palm of the hand without touching the communicant’s hand,” he said. “There is no other way to do so unless we start tossing them in mid-air; never a good idea.”
How about confession, the sacrament of penance? “That is a good question,” Fadness said. “Confession might not be affected,” he added, stating that it is usually a small group who go to confession and that social distancing can easily be practiced. “So far, I suppose each priest will have to decide,” he said. “This morning I saw a priest sitting in his car and people (were sitting in) a chair outside his car.” And if someone wants to make a confession, “I think so far priests are available for confession for people who might call and request it,” he said. “We are in Lent — I think it’s difficult to call off confession completely.”
Fadness said it is all in flux and may change. A good way to keep up to date is by checking the diocese website at catholicidaho.org. “As events change,” said Fadness, “who knows?”
On the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel’s website, it said that while the facility is closed until March 29, services, classes and programs can be live streamed or virtually accessed. For updates visit the website at cabi-boise.org.
And at the Islamic Center of Boise, Congregational jumah prayers, Sunday school and other activities are canceled until further notice. “These are difficult decisions that we make as a community with abundance of caution and every member has a role to play in keeping our community safe,” is posted on the website, at boisemuslims.org.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints halted all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide, the Associated Press reported Sunday. The church is posting updates to churchofjesuschrist.org.
Other churches around the valley also are making changes. At Grace Bible Church, which has a presence in Middleton and in Nampa, including a Latino campus, “we’ve canceled all activities on site,” said Keith Waggoner, lead pastor. “We’ve temporarily suspended our services. We will be livestreaming our Sunday services,” he said, adding that service has been in use for several years.
Waggoner said the decision came Sunday. “Once the school districts closed, we decided to shut it down,” he said. “It’s inconvenient … but we’re focusing more on the opportunities instead of focusing on the obstacles to going to church. … We’re focused more on how we can serve, outside of just attending a service.”
Waggoner said updates on the evolving situation can be found on the church website at idahograce.com.