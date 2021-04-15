BOISE — A House panel on Thursday gave quick and unanimous approval to SJR 2, a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to call itself into special session any time 60% of the members of each House request it.
The measure replaces HJR 1, which passed the House 51-18 on Jan. 21, which did the same thing, except that the Senate version also requires the request for the special session to specify subjects to be addressed. Then, the special session would have no power to legislate on any other topics, other than addressing the expenses of the session itself.
The measure contains no limits on the number of special sessions that could be convened each year or their length. Currently, the Idaho Constitution permits only the governor to call the Legislature into special session, a rule that exists in only 14 states, and special sessions have no power to legislate on topics other than those identified by the governor in calling them.
SJR 102 passed the Senate on March 3 on a 24-11 vote.
To amend the Idaho Constitution, a proposal must receive two-thirds support in each house of the Idaho Legislature, plus majority support from voters in a general election, which in this case would take place in November of 2022.
The Senate version of the proposal has languished for a month and a half; the House had to waive a joint rule that would otherwise have forbidden introducing a constitutional amendment for consideration after the 36th day of the legislative session.
There was no public testimony and little debate Thursday as the House State Affairs Committee approved the measure; Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, made the motion to approve it and send it to the full House for a vote.
“My guess is that it’s not going to have a lot of problem on the floor,” said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the House State Affairs Committee chair.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, told the committee that lawmakers could easily get around the specified-subjects rule by submitting another request with 60% support during the course of a special session. Monks said based on the joint resolution’s language, he believes that would appear to have the effect of creating another special session to address a new topic.
“If we called ourselves to talk about property tax, or you pick your subject matter, and we wanted to talk about (other matters) we wouldn’t be able to do that without another request that we would file ourselves,” he said. “So we could still talk about something else, we would just need to make sure that we had 60% willing to do that. Not necessarily a bad thing in my mind.”
Lawmakers have complained strenuously in the past year about their inability to convene a special session on their own without a call from the governor; a dissident group of 15 House Republicans, including Crane, even tried to hold its own special session on June 23, with Ammon Bundy and his supporters providing “security,” to air grievances against GOP Gov. Brad Little and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the Constitution. It lacked a quorum and took no action.
Little eventually called a special session of the Legislature in late August; it ran three days and passed three bills and two non-binding resolutions. The bills addressed election laws and COVID-19-related liability limits for schools and businesses.
Special sessions are relatively rare in Idaho; there have been just four since 1998.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.