BOISE — Librarians could be criminally charged if minors obtained an explicit book considered to be harmful, under legislation that passed the Idaho House on Monday on a 51-14 vote.
House members passed around what they called a "super secret folder" full of materials that they found concerning, in a privacy sleeve, as they debated the bill, HB 666.
“I would rather my 6-year-old grandson start smoking cigarettes tomorrow than get a view of this stuff one time,” said Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who said he tossed the folder aside in disgust after viewing the materials.
Giving explicit material to minors has been a crime in Idaho since 1972, but public libraries, museums and schools are exempted from that law.
HB 666, sponsored by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, aims to eliminate the exemption. "Pornography should never be used as a tool to teach children human sexuality," DeMordaunt told the House.
The House debate lasted a little over an hour, with lots of differences of opinion over what constitutes harmful materials.
“I do think we have a pretty fundamental subjectivity problem here,” Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, told the House, after being gaveled down for mentioning masturbation and other topics from a young adult novel that she read as a teen. “Criminal laws have to be crystal clear. You need to send a bright, bright red line to the public on when they are violating the law and when they are not.”
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, described the folder as “meh,” along with Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, who said while there were some graphic depictions that are probably not on library shelves, the folder also contained a best-selling sex education book.
Necochea asked why lawmakers would consider criminalizing a librarian who helps a teenager locate a certain book.
“When the teenager asks for help, the librarian doesn't know necessarily that there might be an explicit passage deep within a novel," she said. "Librarians don't read every single book. And so they might knowingly help someone find that, and they're doing their job. It's unfair to put them in the job of policing some of these things. That's really the parent's job,” she said.
Others disagreed.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, cited case law and said it's already clear what's considered harmful and obscene, including explicit material without socially redeeming value.
“As far as being afraid that the statue of David is going to elicit some sort of criminal charge, it won't,” Chaney said.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she would rather a child learn about critical race theory — something that has been highly criticized in the House — than “be exposed to sexuality.”
“This is not something to take lightly. This is something that we need to say no to,” Ehardt said, speaking in favor of the bill.
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, stated that librarians from across the state have already done a book review process.
“They don't just take any book off the street,” Burns said. “You can't go to your library and you can't check out Playboy. You can't check out a Hustler.”
At an earlier committee hearing on HB 666, several parents and concerned residents who supported the bill named and even brought with them books that feature LGBTQ+ characters or storylines, arguing those books are obscene. One parent was upset that her daughter encountered a library book that depicted a romance between a prince and a knight who slay a dragon together and are supported by their community.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said, "We need standards. It is our job to set standards." She said the law isn't working now because of exemption.
When Burns questioned why there was a picture of a smiling multi-racial family in the folder of materials, Young told the House she put it there to “give people something nice to look at when they’re done with this.”
Under the bill, violations would be punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. To become law, HB 666 still would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor's signature.