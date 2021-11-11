As Idaho St. Luke’s hospitals are moving farther from a crisis phase, they are moving closer to clearing the backlog of surgeries that have formed during the COVID surge.
A media briefing held by St. Luke’s Health System on Thursday highlighted the positive headway being made inside hospitals after seven weeks of crisis standards of care, but long-awaited surgeries have created a 5,000-patient backlog after their operations were set aside.
Local hospitals have had to stretch their resources thin, and asked the state to declare crisis standards back in September when their space, staff and supplies were being overworked, overused, and non-emergent treatments were set aside.
Vice President of Operations of St Luke’s Health System Sandee Gherke said at the briefing that while hospitals are still experiencing high patient volumes for this time of year, they’re “slowly ramping back up” their ability to perform “medically necessary but non-emergent cases.”
Focus is now shifting to those on the surgery sidelines, a symptom of a hospital in recovery.
Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke’s Health System, Frank Johnson, said in the briefing it could take up to six months to catch up on some of the procedures. He said they are trying to balance out their stressed out staff with their patients who have the greatest needs when it comes to surgery.
Johnson said they continue to perform time-sensitive surgeries, but have been delaying some surgeries for eight weeks, one week longer than crisis standards of care have been in effect statewide.
“There’s many orthopedic procedures that have been delayed. Knee replacement surgeries, hip replacement surgeries. Those are procedures that didn’t have to be done in an emergent fashion, but they absolutely need to be done for the benefit of those patients who are suffering,” he said.
Other surgeries Johnson said have been delayed include spinal or abdominal surgeries, ones that are not priority for the next day, but priority for the month.
“We need to get those surgeries done as soon as we reasonably can and still do it safely,” he said.
Countering the looming strain of so many surgeries, COVID hospitalizations are decreasing, according to Gherke. The amount of patients on ventilators has also decreased, and while the hospitals are still caring for a large number of patients, they are now doing it with in-patient staff.
“We do feel like we are hitting some promising outlooks,” Gherke said.
There are no longer patients being treated in over-flow areas such as the waiting rooms, discharge lounges, mother-child areas and surgical units, Gherke specified. No longer do patients have to be consistently transported to critical access hospitals to assign beds, and the staff can now better accommodate the emergency department.
“We are moving closer and closer to contingency care,” she said.
Contingency care is between conventional care and crisis care, meaning resources are still being conserved. Staff, supplies and space are not consistent with daily practices, but have a smaller impact on patient care, according to a report by John Hick, medical director of emergency preparedness at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Other benefits include sending healthcare workers who have moved from their normal area of work within the system back to their traditional locations.
St. Luke’s will also administer nearly 1,000 pediatric doses this weekend as the vaccine rate is slowly climbing higher, according to Gherke.
Johnson said that while the hospitals move toward states of recovery, he asks for the ongoing support of the community.
“The best thing our communities can do is get vaccinated. That’s the best way you can support your healthcare teams,” he said.