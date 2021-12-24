The holiday spirit is alive at the Garden City fairgrounds this year with a drive-through light show that is bringing families together one car at a time.
Vehicles with families packed inside trailed behind one another and Christmas carols blared loudly from their cars on Wednesday evening. Children sang along as they stood out of the sunroofs, peered through the windows and filled the backs of pick-up trucks.
After driving through the show, families pulled to the side of the road to buckle their children back in their seats. Kids’ laughter echoed out the open windows into the cold air.
String lights covered pictures of Santa Claus, large candy canes towered over the aisles, a giant white reindeer stood in the middle of the moving cars and a giant light-filled tree loomed over the area. Lights flashed along in sync to holiday music played on the radio. Giant tunnels lit up with an array of colors encompassing the families’ cars as they passed through. The holiday spirit is radiating through Garden City.
The Snarr family of Meridian came out on Wednesday night to take their three children to see the light show. They said it was perfect weather to start a first-year family tradition. The family’s favorite song? The Nutcracker. The children were excited to see the lit-up Santa Claus and the giant tunnels.
All proceeds of the show are donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Tim Bolender, working at the light show on Wednesday, said that night he planned for nearly 600 cars to come through, and those families that leave after the holiday experience are generally pretty happy with the outcome. “It’s a good place,” he said.
“It takes about 16 minutes to get through,” Bolender said. “We are busy from start to finish.”
The show is located at Expo Idaho off of Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street. Families can reserve their tickets online. The light show is expected to last through Jan. 1.
