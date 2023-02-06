Sonia Hasun

February is American Heart Month and a good time to remember that cardiovascular disease (also known as heart disease) is the #1 cause of death among women, even more than all types of cancer combined. Women are just as susceptible to having a heart attack as men and yet women tend to delay seeking medical care.

Why? For one, women may think of heart disease as “a man’s disease.” A study done by Harvard School of Public Health showed women are more likely than men to dismiss chest pain that can indicate heart problems and delay seeking medical care.


Sonia Hasbun, DO, is a cardiologist at the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute

