February is American Heart Month and a good time to remember that cardiovascular disease (also known as heart disease) is the #1 cause of death among women, even more than all types of cancer combined. Women are just as susceptible to having a heart attack as men and yet women tend to delay seeking medical care.
Why? For one, women may think of heart disease as “a man’s disease.” A study done by Harvard School of Public Health showed women are more likely than men to dismiss chest pain that can indicate heart problems and delay seeking medical care.
Signs of a heart attack aren’t the same for everyone. Some people feel chest pain or pressure. Others may have pain between their shoulder blades or in their neck or jaw. It is important to know that while women are more likely to have symptoms other than the well-known chest pain that travels down the left arm, most women will still have some kind of chest discomfort. Chest discomfort may be followed by nausea, vomiting, cold sweats, or shortness of breath. Prior to the heart attack, the symptoms may initially come and go and later become constant.
Do you know the risk factors for having a heart attack? These include age older than 65, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, history of smoking, and being overweight. Be proactive and take preventative measures to take care of your heart health by establishing a relationship with a primary care provider so they can perform screening exams. Know your risk factors by getting your blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol levels, and weight checked.
A healthy heart needs a healthy diet and exercise. Aim to eat a Mediterranean-style diet with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, lean meat like chicken and fish, and healthy fats from nuts and olive oil. The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a week: that’s 30 minutes/day 5 times a week. If you smoke cigarettes, ask your doctor about ways to help you quit.
Time is of the essence when it comes to a heart attack. A report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed that embarrassment prevents some women from seeking emergency care for a heart attack. You might not want to admit that your symptoms may be serious. Or you may not want to worry others or act as if it’s an emergency in case it turns out to be a false alarm. It is always better to be safe than sorry because a delay in care could lead to permanent or even fatal heart damage.
If you have symptoms concerning for possible heart attack, you should always immediately call for help by calling 911. Calling 911 brings emergency care to your door so that you receive treatment as soon as possible, even before you get to the hospital!
Once you arrive at the hospital, don’t be embarrassed to let the doctors how you feel. If you think you are having a heart attack, say so — this could help your doctor order the right tests and give you the care you and your heart deserve.
Sonia Hasbun, DO, is a cardiologist at the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute