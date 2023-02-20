“Feed a cold, starve a fever” is a popular adage that dates back to the middle ages and is still widely heard today. Whether it’s a good homemade soup, vitamin C packets, or anything that remotely sounds decent, we have all likely heard some form of dietary advice while sick.
So, the question is, what should we eat? Is there anything to stay away from when we’ve come down with the flu? Will a particular food worsen my symptoms?
This flu season has been particularly virulent, so it’s no surprise that search engines are booming with these questions. With so much nutrition information out there, it can be a daunting task to comb through the information for the facts.
Look no further as we’ve simplified the answer for you right here.
Eating a well-balanced, nutrient-dense diet will help keep most illnesses at bay. While it is less likely that adhering to these nutrition recommendations will stave off the flu completely this season, it can help provide you more protection, shorten the duration of illness, and improve symptoms. It may help to know what flu symptoms can look like and how we can anticipate them impacting your nutrition, as well as foods you may want to avoid during this time.
Eating to manage your symptoms
The flu can make eating sound like a chore. Learn these quick, food-based methods to fight flu-like symptoms with nutrition knowledge.
Nausea, vomiting and/or decreased appetite
If you are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, it’s probably a good idea to stay away from your favorite comfort foods to avoid any negative associations in the future. Instead, opt for foods that are easy on the stomach. These foods include broth-based soups, white rice, plain pastas, toast, applesauce, bananas, mashed potatoes, and cold foods like Jell-O, yogurt, or ice cream.
Diarrhea
Eating small meals and snacks can help relieve diarrhea. Eating foods rich in potassium can help fight the lethargy caused by diarrhea. High potassium-containing foods include ripe bananas, apricots, potatoes, fish, and other meats. Diarrhea can also cause dehydration, so remember to stay hydrated with plenty of fluids.
Fever and body aches
A diet with foods rich in vitamin C, like citrus, bell peppers, and strawberries, may help shorten the duration and intensity of a fever.
Fatigue
Keeping shelf-stable, easy to prepare foods nearby is the best way to get nutrition in. Crackers, instant soups, instant hot cereals, and clear fluids to maintain hydration are best to keep on hand.
Dehydration
Broth-based soups and clear beverages are an easy way to replace fluids and increase hydration.
Sore throat and congestion
Soothe your sore throat with warm teas and broths, ice pops, fruit or vegetable juice, and ice creams. Foods with garlic, ginger, or a little spice to them can help clear up lingering congestion at the tail end of your flu.
Foods to avoid
Alcohol and caffeine
These are known gastric irritants and may worsen your GI symptoms. While you’re sick, switch to herbal teas, broths, juice, and water.
High fat foods
High fat foods like fried or greasy foods can slow digestion and cause more GI discomfort.
Spicy foods
While spicy foods may help clear congestion, it’s best to save these for when most other symptoms have cleared up. Spicy foods are another stomach irritant that can cause inflammation and more GI discomfort.
Acidic foods
If you are vomiting, eating acidic foods may hurt your throat if it comes back up. Instead of tomato soup and orange juice to kick your sickness, opt for more pH conscious options like broth-based soups, coconut water, and carrot juice.
The takeaway
Whether you’re battling cold-like symptoms or running a fever, “starving” your illness is rarely the answer. When we are sick our bodies are working extra hard to recover and good nutrition is the support system. If you’re battling the flu, remember it is important to rest, hydrate, and maximize nutrition when we are able. Talk with your healthcare provider today to make a plan for a swift recovery.
Amy James, MS, RDN, LD is a Dietitian and Health and Wellness Coach at Saint Alphonsus