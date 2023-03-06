Dr. Travis Clyde

Dr. Travis Clyde

 MARK VANDERSYS

Hear the phrase “family doctor,” and you may conjure up an image of a grandfatherly character pulling up with his black medical bag, making house calls to treat a sick child. That Hollywood portrayal of a primary care provider has been updated in today’s healthcare, where the role of a family practice doctor has evolved into a specialized provider.

Family practice doctors treat a wide range of health issues, from chronic illness and acute problems to preventive care for patients of all ages, from pediatrics to elderly adults. Our broad training allows us to see and treat a variety of things.


Travis Clyde, MD is a family and sports medicine provider at Saint Alphonsus – Lake Hazel clinic

