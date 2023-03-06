Hear the phrase “family doctor,” and you may conjure up an image of a grandfatherly character pulling up with his black medical bag, making house calls to treat a sick child. That Hollywood portrayal of a primary care provider has been updated in today’s healthcare, where the role of a family practice doctor has evolved into a specialized provider.
Family practice doctors treat a wide range of health issues, from chronic illness and acute problems to preventive care for patients of all ages, from pediatrics to elderly adults. Our broad training allows us to see and treat a variety of things.
The most important thing people should know about a family practice, or primary care, provider is that we want to build a relationship with our patients and their families. We get to know each patient, their medical history, lifestyle and health concerns. We can help them stay healthy through routine screenings as well as better manage existing conditions. We also see patients for a wide range of illnesses, whether it’s strep throat, hypertension, common colds, or chronic conditions. A family practice provider can treat most illness or if necessary, provide referrals to specialists.
How best to choose a primary care provider?
Look for a doctor who can treat a wide range of conditions. Ask your friends or family members for recommendations. Does the doctor have access to a network of specialists who they can collaborate with? Consider location; is the doctor’s practice or clinic close to home or work? Another factor to consider is whether the provider will work with your health insurance plan. And finally, do your research. At Saint Alphonsus, our family practice providers have online videos that describe our philosophy of care. Ultimately, it comes down to a relationship and what’s important to that person or family. Everybody practices slightly differently, but that relationship and that connection with a primary care provider is important.
Some family practice doctors also specialize in other areas of medicine. I’m also a Sports Medicine provider, so I can help keep my patients active and performing at a high level, while helping them recover quickly from sports-related injuries to bones, tendons or muscles. I like to treat people who want to stay active and maintain an active lifestyle, whether they play a team sport or are involved in individual activities. So, when choosing a family doctor, consider the physician’s other practice areas to see if there’s alignment with your family’s needs.
Medicine has evolved greatly over the decades, and so has the role of the family doctor. But what hasn’t changed is a desire to provide the best personalized care for you and your family.
Travis Clyde, MD is a family and sports medicine provider at Saint Alphonsus – Lake Hazel clinic