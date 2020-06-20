BOISE — Hundreds of mostly-masked demonstrators gathered at the Idaho Capitol Building Saturday, calling racism "a public health crisis" in signs and speeches that discussed racial challenges in medicine and the general harm that antiblack violence inflicts.
"We are here because racism is a pandemic. We are here because racism is a public health crisis. We are here because police violence is a public health crisis," said emcee Dr. Andrea Christopher, who researches race-driven disparities in health outcomes.
Some of the differences in health outcomes between Black and white Americans, she and other speakers said, are the product of socioeconomic gaps that leave a higher rate of black patients unable to afford care — a claim Christopher based in a Commonwealth Fund study on the topic.
"Being black in America is bad for your health," said Inclusive Idaho Executive Director Whitney Mestelle, one of the organizers of the June 2 Black Lives Matter vigil that drew thousands to downtown Boise.
Rally leaders mentioned higher childhood obesity rates and other statistics to illustrate gaps between Black and white health. Public health professional and activist Gabrielle Davis argued that the divide is historically rooted, mentioning the Tuskagee Experiment of the 20th century, where researchers watched Syphilis affect 401 Black men even after treatment became available so that scientists could observe the disease running its course.
Speakers said current inequalities within U.S. health care are related to and visible in the number of Black physicians providing care — while a U.S. Census estimate pegs the percentage of Americans who are Black at 13.4%, an Association of American Medical Colleges report shows that 5% of U.S. physicians are Black.
Dr. Ty Waters, who spoke at the event, shared his take on why that's true. He recounted being called a racial epithet while practicing, and being mistaken for a thermostat repairman by a parent whose baby he had just examined. Once, he said, the grandmother of a baby he'd later deliver told him "just because it says 'M.D.' behind your name doesn't mean you're a real doctor."
The Idaho Healthcare for Black Lives Rally, which began with an Indigenous land acknowledgement, was organized by Idaho medical community leaders in partnership with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and Inclusive Idaho, an organization Mestelle helped launch in recent weeks.
After scheduled speakers retreated from the podium, demonstrators silently knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds to commemorate the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck, a use of force that killed the Black man and ignited protests throughout the country.
Little police presence, and no counterprotesters were visible in and around the Capitol.
Speakers also included Devin Gaskins, a current University of Washington Medical School student who read his essay "Pre-Existing Condition," a piece driven by its line, "My pre-existing condition was being born Black in America."
As the event concluded, Gaskins led the crowd in chanting "Black Lives Matter."