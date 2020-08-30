People have long had a fascination of wild animals. Cave drawings show that people kept menageries as far back as 2500 BCE. Those gave way to zoological gardens or parks and the shortened word, zoo, according to the National Geographic Society, which came to mean "a place where animals live in captivity and are put on display for people to view." In 1874, the first zoo in the U.S. opened in Philadelphia.
Fast forward to zoos of today, which are as focused on conservation as they are on animal display. Still, it's the lure, or allure of the animals that draws us to visit our zoos again and again. We want to watch the silly antics of the monkeys, see a magnificent lion or a menacing, pacing tiger up close and in person.
Seeing wild animals in this way can be captivating. A trip to the zoo can take us away from whatever new bad news headline comes our way. A trip to the zoo can mesmerize, delight and even soothe the other savage beasts — us humans.
After a monthslong closure due to COVID-19, Zoo Boise re-opened its gates to visitors on June 22 on a "very limited" basis, said Gene Peacock, Zoo Boise director, allowing only 50 attendees in per hour. In mid-July, the zoo increased that number to 100.
It's an up-close animal encounter, but like everything else these days, it's a bit different than the Zoo Boise experience pre-COVID-19. Now, tickets are sold online only and are timed entries with a max per day of about 800, said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.
"People can reserve a particular spot on a particular day at a particular hour," he said. There is also, as mandated by the city of Boise and Ada County, a requirement to wear a face mask. Indoor exhibits are closed.
The experience is set up to be a one-way walk-through trip, with social ambassadors stationed at certain locations not only to answer visitor questions and to alleviate bottlenecks before they happen.
"It's a 14-acre park," said Holloway, meaning that there's a lot of room to spread out and to maintain social distancing.
The reopening is good medicine for zoo visitors longing for some nurturing animal interaction.
"It's been a boon to the mental and emotional well being of the family," said Holloway. "I hear that from people all the time."
And it's also good for the furry and feathered friends on the other side of the bars, he said. "The response from our animals is, they are happy to see people returning."
