BOISE — Registered nurse Laura Davis started treating COVID-19 patients at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna on Monday, Aug. 24. The following Thursday, she quit over “concerns about mistreatment of inmates” as fellow medical staff failed to follow “proper infection controls,” she told the Idaho Press.
Davis, from Athens, Georgia, has been travelling the country treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. Most recently, she treated patients in New York, so she didn’t know that the Idaho Department of Correction didn’t require staff to wear masks until the State Correctional Center saw its first outbreak in late June, months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first recommended mask wearing.
“They do require masks, but nobody’s doing it,” Davis told Idaho Press on Aug. 27.
IDOC officials dispute Davis’ claims and argue that the department has diligently enforced its mask mandate.
“Since IDOC mandated masks, we have had great cooperation from the people who live and work in the department’s facilities. Supervisors check on mask usage daily and quickly respond to reports of non-compliance,” IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray told the Idaho Press by email Monday.
Since the mandate was implemented, 1,255 inmates have tested positive inside Idaho facilities, and 5,032 tests have come back negative throughout rounds of mass testing, according to the department’s website. Two Idaho inmates have died from COVID-19, both in the last week, and both after being transported to a Boise hospital from the facility where Davis worked.
Statewide, 96 IDOC staff members have tested positive, as of Aug. 31. Of those 96, 50 of the staff members who contracted the virus were at the Idaho State Correctional Center, where Davis says the new mask mandate isn’t being followed.
Davis also alleges that other members of the medical staff ostracized her for asking them to wear masks, that an inmate who didn’t have coronavirus contracted it after being placed in a quarantine area, and that staff routinely didn’t wash their hands in between treating COVID-19 patients while she was there.
Davis said the head nurse at her facility was “very receptive” when Davis asked her to enforce the mandate, but that most staff pushed back against using face coverings.
Enforcing the mask mandate may be an issue at other IDOC facilities, too.
Billy Oldham, 51, an inmate in the South Idaho Correctional Institution on the same corrections campus near Kuna, said he was concerned about prison staff members not wearing masks.
“They’re not using (personal protective equipment),” he said in August.
Clayton Adams, 36, an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center where Davis worked, was also concerned about the department’s response to the outbreak in Idaho’s prisons. Earlier this summer he said he had a hard time obtaining cleaning supplies when he felt he needed them, though Ray wrote that by department policy, inmates are now given cleaning supplies upon request.
Adams also said staff members weren’t wearing masks.
“Since being locked down I have witnessed several staff and nurses either not wearing a mask or hanging it from their ear,” Adams wrote in a July email delivered to the Idaho Press by his sister.
‘INFECTION CONTROL’
IDOC’s measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include “medical quarantine,” where COVID-19 patients are moved away from their fellow inmates, and “cohorting,” when patients who have tested positive are quarantined together in one location, Ray said.
Davis says cohorting has been imperfect. Once, an inmate assumed to have the coronavirus after being tested was moved in with a cohort of COVID patients. Then, his test came back negative. After being exposed to positive cases, he contracted the virus, later testing positive, Davis said.
“Basically, this man who was not on death row was given a disease that he could die from. That just breaks my heart,” she said. “It was a careless mistake.”
He was later moved to a segregation unit, kept there for 23 hours a day with an hour break to shower, she said.
The medical quarantines IDOC practices are “very different” than segregation, Ray wrote.
“First, a medical quarantine is done to prevent the spread of disease, and it is a common infectious disease control mechanism used in the community as well. Every effort is made to ensure people on medical quarantine are provided access to their property, recreation, etc.”
Oldham, who is incarcerated at the South Idaho Correctional Institution, said precautions are ineffective because inmates who test positive for the virus are allowed to interact with those who have not tested positive.
“They have some inmates who are quarantined in the classrooms, in the main foyer of our unit,” Oldham said. “Well, the door is open. We go out there to get our lunch and they’re standing there shooting the s--t with us. And they tested positive and they’re supposedly quarantined. … Quarantine is not quarantine here. They don’t care.”
Oldham said in July four men on his tier tested positive. The results came back at about 5:30 p.m., he remembered. Prison staff members didn’t move the four men away until 9:05 that night, according to Oldham.
As of early July, Adams, from the Idaho State Correctional Center, noted he still came into contact with roughly 15 or 20 staff members a week — and they could have been working anywhere else in the prison. Adams said he wanted staff members to work only in specific parts of the prison, to make contact tracing and isolation easier if one of them got sick.
He said he feels that problem has been solved.
“So now I’m experiencing two different shifts where I get the same staff every single week,” Adams said. “You know where things are coming from and who’s coming into contact with you, which is nice.”
But Oldham said in mid-August that staff members were still moving throughout the facility, in between parts of the prison housing people who had tested positive and those who had not.
Ultimately, if Oldham and Adams are having two different experiences, it may be because they are in two different facilities.
“(Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh) Tewalt said we are not going backward, we’ve learned too much since March,” Oldham wrote in the July email. “It’s clear that the lesson he learned has not trickled down to facility management.”
OTHER CHALLENGES
Davis also said medical staff at her facility forewent other standard practices for COVID patients. She was the only nurse who wore shoe coverings, and one nurse kept her gown contaminated with the virus on her office chair throughout the day, Davis said.
Health care deficiencies aren’t limited to pandemic protocol, she said. According to Davis, diabetics don’t always receive insulin on schedule; an inmate has struggled to access antibacterial soap he needs to safely clean his hands before inserting catheters; and the facility crushes extended-release medications against the advice of pharmaceutical research.
Inmates may order eight types of soap from commissary including antibacterial bar soap, even though the Dial hand soap an inmate tried to access was struck from order lists due to low demand, Ray said. Davis said didn’t know other antibacterial soap was available, but that a staff member in charge of supplies didn’t suggest the alternative.
IDOC says it will be investigating Davis’ other claims.
“These allegations are concerning,” Ray wrote by email Tuesday. “We have asked our health services team, which monitors IDOC’s contract with the company that provides health care to prisoners, Corizon, to investigate these claims.”
After Idaho Press emailed IDOC, the department requested Davis’ help in that investigation on Tuesday. She agreed to help.
“I’m not doing this to hurt anybody,” Davis said of her accusations. “I’m doing this so that they change their behavior to protect the inmates, each other and their families.”
Davis accused another past employer of mishandling its health care. A decade ago, she blew the whistle on a medical center she’d worked at, accusing it of overcharging for a dialysis drug. In 2013, a $7.3 million settlement was reached amid Medicare fraud allegations against the center, the Athens-Banner Herald reported; of that, $1.3 million went to Davis, she said.