Flipside Fest, billed as a three-day mini-Treefort, opened on Friday and wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival has live music, afterparties, food trucks, a market and live artwork.

People will be able to explore Garden City, which is on the other side of the Boise River, the "flip side," hence the festival's name. There are about 80 local and touring bands slated for the event. Eric Gilbert, the festival director for Treefort and one of the partners of the Duck Club, said it’s going to be a packed weekend of shows and events.

