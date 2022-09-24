Flipside Fest, billed as a three-day mini-Treefort, opened on Friday and wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 25. The festival has live music, afterparties, food trucks, a market and live artwork.
People will be able to explore Garden City, which is on the other side of the Boise River, the "flip side," hence the festival's name. There are about 80 local and touring bands slated for the event. Eric Gilbert, the festival director for Treefort and one of the partners of the Duck Club, said it’s going to be a packed weekend of shows and events.
“It's a very bikeable and walkable festival,” said Gilbert. “It’s right off of the Greenbelt and going to be a great way to check out Garden City. The idea kind of started with the VAC (Visual Arts Collective) and the idea that we love the owner Sam Stimpert who comes and helps us out at Treefort, but we’ve never been able to use his venue because it’s a bit far to walk to from the center of town.”
The VAC is host to the main stage at Flipside Fest. The event is all ages and at multiple outdoor venues. Afterparties for those 21 and older start after the outdoor festival closes at 10 p.m. each night and take place at multiple bars in the area.
More than just a music fest, Flipside is also hosting multiple food trucks, live muralists, and an immersive walking experience of Surel’s Place and Garden City’s Surel Mitchell Live-Work-Create District in addition to those extra late night parties for the 21 and older crowd.
Tickets for the festival are still available and you can purchase a one-day pass ($49 for Saturday; $39 for Sunday) or buy tickets for individual shows (prices vary) online or at the mainstage or the Barbarian Brewing stage — everything else is free, and, Gilbert said, just like with Treefort, if people don’t have passes they’re always welcome to come down and check out the atmosphere.
Gilbert said they are encouraging people to bike or walk down because parking will be limited. Boise Bicycle Project will provide bike racks, located on Osage Street and on Clay Street near both of the large stages. However, there will be parking available at a public parking lot, located at W. Main Street and S. Whitewater Park Boulevard near Quinn’s Pond. Note that the parking lot near Quinn’s Pond is only open from noon to midnight and if you leave your car there it will be locked in overnight.
The festival is also encouraging people to bring their own 16-ounce steel cups. They don’t need to be affiliated with the festival or Treefort. Gilbert said that it’s just all about sustainability, and the festival is all about leaving as small of a footprint as possible.
There will be talks held at Roots Zero Waste Market, Radio Boise DJs and little events put on by Foodfort and Alefort, and also bands that have never played at Treefort before — making Flipside more of its own little thing.
“There’s a bunch of cool young business owners and art spaces down in Garden City that people might not know about,” said Gilbert. “The festival is right by the river and right by the waterpark. For us, it feels like a scrappier festival, a little bit like how Treefort was in the very beginning.”
To get more information or to buy passes people can go to theduckclub.com. Tickets for the late night 21+ parties can be purchased at each party/bar venue for $15. To get passes during the festival people can go to the Flipside Fest box office located at 3638 Osage St. The office will be open on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.