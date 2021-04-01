BOISE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for coronavirus-related deaths.
The plans for the nationwide funeral assistance program was finalized March 24 and the services will soon be available to Idaho citizens, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management announced Thursday.
“We are grateful for the steps FEMA is taking to assist the citizens of our state,” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release. “While many are grieving across the state, it is comforting to know there are resources available to ease the financial and emotional burdens of those who lost a loved one to COVID-19.”
Eligible applicants for the COVID-19 funeral assistance must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien. The assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.
“Many Idahoans have been deeply impacted by the loss of life due to COVID-19,” IOEM Director Brad Richy said in a news release. “I am glad to see programs like Funeral Assistance now available to citizens, knowing how impactful this program can be in assisting Idaho families during this difficult time.”
FEMA encourages potential applicants to gather an official death certificate, funeral expense documents and/or proof of money received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.
More information is available online at: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.