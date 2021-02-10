BOISE — Friends, family and colleagues of three Idaho National Guard pilots killed in a helicopter crash last week gathered Tuesday to honor the men, who each lived in the Treasure Valley with their wives and children.
The pilots were Jesse Anderson, 43, George "Geoff" Laubhan Jr., 39, and Matthew Peltzer, 43.
They died Feb. 2 when their UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak in snowy and foggy conditions, in what the Idaho National Guard has stated was a routine training flight. No other personnel were on board. Each pilot was highly trained and had between five and 15 years of flight experience.
A crowd of more than 200 soldiers and friends stood in unison during Tuesday's outdoor ceremony at Gowen Field in Boise, exchanging memories and words of comfort as the ceremony began. In front of a row of seated families stood three wooden boxes, with rifles pointed downward into three pairs of worn boots, helmets on top, and dog tags hanging from each weapon. The display, known as the soldier’s cross or battlefield cross, dates back to the Civil War.
“Today, service members on the battlefield are often unable to attend the funerals of their fallen brothers and sisters in arms,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Shane McKenna, and the soldier's cross offers the opportunity for each to pay last respects to the dead.
The rifle signifies that the person being remembered died in battle fighting to the end while also indicating that the battle is over. The boots, the first and most important form of transportation afforded to service members, are worn and dirty, reminding attendees of the final march, he continued.
Dog tags, worn by each service member and imprinted with their most important identifying information, are hung from the rifle so that the fallen are never forgotten. And the helmet, explained McKenna, signifies that the battle is over and that a great sacrifice has been made. “It will never be worn again,” he finished.
Gov. Brad Little and Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, both attended. Two Idaho state legislators, including state Sen. Jim Woodward, handed each family a folded flag. Soldiers who served alongside Anderson, Laubhan, and Peltzer then paid their respects, kneeling in front of each soldier's cross in pairs of two.
National Guard members performed a three-rifle volley followed by taps. Three fighter jets sped in on the horizon. As the sounding engines reached the ceremony, one departed upward while three flew east, departing the base. A sound-off identified each member of the 1st Battalion of the 183rd Aviation Regiment. Anderson, Laubhan and Peltzer were each called by name.
Nick Dean, a colleague and close friend of Anderson’s, addressed the crowd. “I loved him as a brother. Those of us fortunate enough to work closely with Jess at home and in Afghanistan came to know a leader who was a man of conscience. In or out of uniform Jess was kind and patient and never failed to show respect to his fellow man.”
Dean celebrated Anderson’s leadership and commitment to his family and career. “His skill in and out of the aircraft coupled with his sincere concern for his fellow man fostered an environment where soldiers were inspired to be the best versions of themselves.”
Anderson, chief warrant officer 4, is survived by his wife and four children. As a service member he participated in local search and rescue operations, wildland firefighting missions in California and civil support operations in Guatemala.
His colleague Laubhan, chief warrant officer 3, lived in Boise with his wife and two children.
Dave Elsburg, who served alongside Laubhan for years, told stories of his interactions with his friend and subordinate over the course of their service. He laughed with the crowd as he recalled Laubhan’s smile, sense of humor, and drive. “He was a tall, young man with an incredible smile that he shared with everyone,” Elsburg said.
Peltzer, chief warrant officer 3, lived in Nampa with his wife and two children. His brother, Brian Peltzer, spoke about growing older alongside his brother and friend. Several years ago the two completed a 50-mile hike through the Grand Canyon while Peltzer trained in the Phoenix area.
“Matt was a great competitor. I couldn’t be prouder to have him as my brother. I love him. And I will always miss him,” Brian Peltzer said.
Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, confirmed last week the last contact with the aircraft was made just after 7:45 p.m. Feb. 2 before an Emergency Locator Transmitter device aboard the aircraft was activated roughly 15 minutes later.
The wreckage was located at approximately 12:15 a.m. Feb. 3. The cause of the crash remains undetermined. Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Christopher Borders told reporters after the service on Tuesday that it could be months before the outcome of the investigation is made public.
“The Aviation Safety Council is currently in Boise conducting an investigation. It’s difficult to determine how long this process will last,” he said. “Every effort is being made to ensure that the team conducts it efficiently and as quickly as possible; however, these types of investigations can last up to weeks or longer, and it’s not uncommon for it to take months before findings or results will be made public.”
Borders was unable to provide any additional information regarding the investigation at this time. The crash is the fourth in the United States involving a Black Hawk in 14 months. The crash is also the second fatal helicopter crash involving the Idaho National Guard since 2014.
Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, Adjutant General, Idaho, told reporters that his No. 1 priority is to take care of the family members and fellow guardsmen.
“Today was an opportunity for the fellow guardsmen of the fallen aviators to pay their respects and honor the service and sacrifice of their fellow guardsmen,” he said.
“At times like this, even though it’s really sad and it’s hard, it brings out the best of what it means to serve and serve in the Guard. The outpouring of support from throughout the community, throughout Idaho, and really across the nation has been very appreciated and very comforting."